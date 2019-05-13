Matthew Condon Author Event Cancelled

Image: Triple M

UPDATE:

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Matthew Condon author talk at Toowoomba City Library on Thursday 16 May has been cancelled. It has not been rescheduled at this stage. If further clarification is required please call 4688 6383.



*****

In 2017, Vincent O’Dempsey was sentenced to life in prison for the brutal murders of Barbara McCulkin and her two young daughters. It took over 40 years to bring him to justice. Feared for decades by criminals and police alike, O’Dempsey associated with convicted underworld figures and has been linked to a string of haunting cold cases, including the deadly Whiskey au Go Go nightclub firebombing that killed 15 innocent people.

Award-winning investigative journalist Matthew Condon has interviewed dozens of ex-cons, police and witnesses to put together a compelling picture of the calculating killer who spent his life evading the law before he was finally brought to justice. How a famous cold case, a deadly fire and a quest for justice finally brought down one of Australia’s worst killers.

Matthew will be at Toowoomba City Library this month:

WHEN: THURSDAY MAY 16

TIME: 6:30PM

BOOKINGS ESSENTIONAL: 4688.6670

WHAT:

Matthew will be talking about his new book The Night Dragon. Dymocks Toowoomba will have books available for purchase and signing on the night.

Missed today's show? Catch up here!

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!