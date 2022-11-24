Matthew Guy Optimistic About Liberals’ Election Chances

Victorian Liberals leader Matthew Guy says he can feel “a great mood for change” despite the polls suggesting Labor will win at this weekend’s state election.

With it tipped the Premier Daniel Andrews to receive another term, Mr Guy said he remained optimistic about the Liberals’ chance of winning over Labor tomorrow.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

“We have been going around the state … and there’s a great mood for change in Victoria, you can feel it,” Mr Guy said on Sky News.

“They’re looking for a government to fix the health system, to ease cost of living and not just in slogans, in real action, and we intend to do that.

“People are looking for a change, they’re looking for a government to fix the health system, the ease cost of living, we need real action we intend to do that.

Mr Guy said Victorians needed to “move on” from the current government if the state wanted to work its way out of its current issues, including debt, the health care system and ambulance crisis, and cost of living.

“Our plan is sensible, it is reasonable, it brings down debt by $10 billion over the next four years, we’ve got to start to have a sensible government in place, we can win this election and that’s my absolute intention.”

Mr Guy also confirmed the election commitments cost approximately $28 billion.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.