Matthew Kreuzer Signs On At Carlton For Another Year

Matthew Kreuzer will almost certainly become a one-club player, signing on at Carlton for another season.

The one-year extension will see Kreuzer play at the Blues in 2020, taking his service at the club into a 13th season.

“One (reason I re-signed) is I always wanted to be a one-club player,” he told Carlton's website.

“Number two, the list at the moment is really exciting and we’ve got some really good young players coming through.

“They’ve shown that in the last couple of weeks with the way we’ve been playing footy.”

Kreuzer was looking forward to continuing his journey with the club.

“The club is in a really good place at the moment,” he said.

“You can see it in the crowd… it really drives us as players. The more we can win games and continue to grow, the bigger the crowd is going to get.

“It’s always nice hearing the crowd yell your name. I get a buzz out of it.”