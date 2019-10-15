Matthew Nicks Is Officially The New Adelaide Coach

Adelaide has officially announced Matthew Nicks as their new senior coach.

Nicks has given a three year deal to be Adelaide's ninth full time coach.

His appointment was confirmed by the Crows board on Monday night.

Nicks comes from GWS, where he had been senior assistant coach to Leon Cameron this year and helped the lead the club to a historic first grand final.

Before that he had spent eight years on the coaching staff at Port Adelaide.

He played 175 games for Sydney between 1996 and 2005.

“I am honoured to be given the opportunity to coach at Adelaide and even more excited about what we can achieve together as players, coaches and staff,” Nicks told the club's website.

“Timing is everything and I feel very well prepared, having progressed from being a development coach to a senior assistant at two different clubs in vastly different markets.

“We will be a team that not only embraces the contest but seeks it out. A team-first mentality also sits at the core of all successful clubs and from this day forward it will always be a clear focus and priority.”

