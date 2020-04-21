Matthew Nicks Listens To Greg Blewett Impersonate Him

Adelaide senior coach Matthew Nicks joined the Rush Hour yesterday and was played a bit of audio that had them all in stitches.

Bernie & Jars replayed a grab of Greg Blewett impersonating Nicks on Dead Set Legends on Saturday morning.

Blewy's hilarious impression of Nicks was a bit over the top, but the Crows coach took it well and fired a shot back at him!

LISTEN HERE:

Nicks also spoke to the boys about the recent drink driving incident involving Tyson Stengle & the prospect of playing in Hubs outside of Adelaide for the majority of the season.

