Matthew Nicks Listens To Greg Blewett Impersonate Him

Adelaide senior coach Matthew Nicks joined the Rush Hour yesterday and was played a bit of audio that had them all in stitches. 

Bernie & Jars replayed a grab of Greg Blewett impersonating Nicks on Dead Set Legends on Saturday morning. 

Blewy's hilarious impression of Nicks was a bit over the top, but the Crows coach took it well and fired a shot back at him! 

LISTEN HERE: 

Nicks also spoke to the boys about the recent drink driving incident involving Tyson Stengle & the prospect of playing in Hubs outside of Adelaide for the majority of the season. 

11 hours ago

