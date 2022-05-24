Matthew Nicks On The Chances Of Reilly O’Brien Playing This Week

Article heading image for Matthew Nicks On The Chances Of Reilly O’Brien Playing This Week

Image: Getty

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks joined the Rush Hour Bernie, Jars & Blewey and discussed the chances of Reilly O’Brien playing against Geelong this week.

“We wanted to break the run of games where he just hadn’t been at the level he wanted to be at,” Nicks said.

“Rob (O’Brien) and I had sat down for a good month prior talking about how do we get back to his best, and we both agreed it was maybe just a change up.

“So we’ll make a call, I’m not sure if it’s double ruck this week… it will depend a little but on what we see them (Geelong doing as well.

“But never say never.”

Nicks also spoke about the Crows form, a possible new contract for Tex Walker and more.

24 May 2022

