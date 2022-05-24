Matthew Nicks On The Chances Of Reilly O’Brien Playing This Week

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks joined the Rush Hour Bernie, Jars & Blewey and discussed the chances of Reilly O’Brien playing against Geelong this week.

LISTEN HERE:

“We wanted to break the run of games where he just hadn’t been at the level he wanted to be at,” Nicks said.

“Rob (O’Brien) and I had sat down for a good month prior talking about how do we get back to his best, and we both agreed it was maybe just a change up.

“So we’ll make a call, I’m not sure if it’s double ruck this week… it will depend a little but on what we see them (Geelong doing as well.

“But never say never.”

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist:

Nicks also spoke about the Crows form, a possible new contract for Tex Walker and more.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Stream every game live with the LiSTNR app — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!