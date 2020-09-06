Matthew Pavlich Reveals The Time Ross Lyon Banned Him From Training For Being Fat

We were lucky enough to be joined by Fremantle legend Matthew Pavlich this afternoon as a special guest on 'The Lyon's Den'.

This is the segment where we deep dive into the best & worst parts of Ross Lyon's career.

Pavlich spoke about the early stages of their working relationship at Freo, including when Ross made a statement by relegating Pav from the main training group for being too fat!

LISTEN HERE:

Pav said that he'd undergone some surgery during the off-season and also enjoyed himself on holiday in the 'States.

Pavlich was caught off guard when the second time he'd ever met Ross he sent the 6-time All Australian to train by himself until his skin folds went down.

Catch the full chat with Pav here!

