Matthew Pavlich Reveals The Time Ross Lyon Banned Him From Training For Being Fat
On the Sunday Rub!
We were lucky enough to be joined by Fremantle legend Matthew Pavlich this afternoon as a special guest on 'The Lyon's Den'.
This is the segment where we deep dive into the best & worst parts of Ross Lyon's career.
Pavlich spoke about the early stages of their working relationship at Freo, including when Ross made a statement by relegating Pav from the main training group for being too fat!
LISTEN HERE:
Pav said that he'd undergone some surgery during the off-season and also enjoyed himself on holiday in the 'States.
Pavlich was caught off guard when the second time he'd ever met Ross he sent the 6-time All Australian to train by himself until his skin folds went down.
