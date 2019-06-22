Matthew Scarlett Reveals Patrick Dangerfield's Child Was Born Yesterday

Geelong assistant Matthew Scarlett revealed on Triple M Footy that Patrick Dangerfield's second child has been born.

Despite there being no news on social media about the newest member of the Dangerfield family, Scarlett told the boys that his daughter Felicity was born yesterday.

There were rumours that Dangerfield was a chance to miss tonight's clash to be present at the birth of his second child.

"He's had it, he had it yesterday," Scarlett said

"Felicity I think, yeah, (a) girl."