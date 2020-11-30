Matthew Wade On His "Second Chance" At International Level

"Loving the second chance" is Matty Wade's verdict about his 'fantastic resurrection" in international cricket.

Now, the sole Tasmanian representative in the Australia squad might just find himself opening in the First Test, depending on how Davey Warner recovers from his groin injury and whether selectors want to stick with Joe Burns, blood Will Pucovski, or prefer Cameron Green in the middle order.

Regardless of his position in the order, Wade is a lock for the team - a position he couldn't have dreamed of just a couple of years ago, as he told MG on Triple M's Rush Hour.

Matty Wade also spoke about being an ambassador for Movember, a cause "close to me", since his diagnosis with testicular cancer aged 16. Two rounds of chemotherapy later, Wade overcame that, as he has overcome so many challenges on the cricket field yet.

It's not too late to donate to Movember - click here to help men's physical and mental health.