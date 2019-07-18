Maude Street Mall Booming From The Winter Fun Zone

The inaugural Shepparton Winter Fun Zone saw residents and visitors flock to Maude Street Mall, which proved to be a favourite school holiday activity.

Greater Shepparton City Council in partnership with Shepparton Show Me, Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Nando’s launched the first ever Winter Fun Zone to bring a new experience to the Central Business District.

A winter wonderland of fun, right in the heart of Maude St Mall, the Winter Fun Zone saw a pop-up ice rink and children activities take over the CBD for the school holidays.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor Councillor Kim O’Keeffe said Maude St was busier than ever.

“It was evident that the Winter Fun Zone was a must see attraction these school holidays with lines of people waiting to get out onto the ice rink and enjoy the fun and affordable activities available,” Cr O’Keeffe said.

“This was a great opportunity to show locals and visitors the many great things that go on through Greater Shepparton and it was amazing to see the CBD thriving from this experience”.

“Thank you to our partners for assisting in preparing a packed program of activities for all to enjoy these school holidays.”

Shepparton Show Me Chair Shane Sali said many travelled to visit the activation and lace up their skates.

“The Winter Fun Zone saw an estimated 12,000 people visit with more than 4,000 tickets sold for the ice rink,” Mr Sali said.

“It was important for us to bring out a program that would be suitable to everyone and it was amazing seeing all ages visit the Winter Fun Zone.”

Acting President of Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry John Anderson said businesses were leveraging from the school holiday crowds.

“Many businesses saw a difference of sales and wanderers throughout the streets this year compared to previous years which is great for our businesses and economy,” Mr Anderson said.

“From the 12,000 visitors to the Winter Fun Zone it is estimated around 30 per cent were from outside of the region which was really important for our local stores to attract new business and hopefully have them return later in the year.”

Owner and Franchisee of Nando’s Shepparton Anthony Trapani encouraged businesses to be creative during these activations.

“This was an amazing opportunity to be a part of and to have our brand be partnered with the Winter Fun Zone event,” Mr Trapani said.

“It has been an incredible couple of weeks seeing the CBD full of energy and its important local businesses carry this energy long after activation is gone.”

If you'd like to share your Winter Fun Zone experience and what you'd like to see in the future, you can fill out a survey here: www.visitshepparton.com.au/events/winter-fun-zone#survey