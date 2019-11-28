Maude Street Mall Is Getting Festive This Weekend!

Christmas is coming early for Shepparton locals, with the Greater Shepparton City Council decking out the Maude Street Mall this Saturday, November 30th.

The Council have taken shopping to the next level, incorporating plenty of exciting, holiday themed activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Great Shepparton City Council Mayor, Councillor Seema Abdullah says residents will have everything they need and more to complete their Christmas shopping this festive season.

“With hundreds of retailers in Shepparton you’ll be able to find everything you need while enjoying the many free and affordable holiday themed activities.” - Cr Abdullah

Now, what would Christmas be without a visit from the big man in red? That's right, Santa will be dropping by with Rudolph to find out what YOUR kids want for Christmas.

If you're hoping to get some shopping done without the kids, there's plenty of free arts and crafts for them to take part in and a carousel to ride, which will be running from 10AM until 5PM daily.

To make life that little bit easier, there will also be gift wrapping services with all donations heading to GV Pet Adoption and Rehoming, GV Pride and Berry Street Youth Foyer.

For more information head to the City Council website!





If you missed the show this morning, tune into the podcast below...