Maverick's Famous Bomber Jacket Is About To Go Up For Auction

More of Top Gun's movie memorabilia is going up for auction and this time, it's Maverick's famous bomber jacket.

Earlier this year, Maverick's helmet went up for sale alongside a bunch of other Hollywood movie memorabilia, including Rocky Balboa's boxing gloves and Ron Burgundy's blue suit.

While Maverick's helmet was valued between a whopping US $50,000 and US $70,000, Maverick's original bomber jacket is valued between a US $15,000 and US $21,000, but given this is an auction, keen Top Gun fans are likely to drive the price up.

The bomber was worn by Tom Cruise himself, who played the role of fighter pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the 1986 film.

For the lucky son of a gun who gets to take home this iconic piece of memorabilia, you will be picking up the ultimate conversation starter, Halloween costume or party jacket - the options are endless.

If you and your pals are die-hard Top Gun fans, why not get together and chip in for the jacket as a squad?

If Top Gun isn't your movie, there will be other Hollywood items up for grabs including James Bond's M16 training outfit from Skyfall valued between US $19,000 and US $26,000, Obi-Wan Kenobi's lightsaber from Revenge of the Sith valued between US $103,000 and US $155,000 and in my opinion, arguably the coolest piece - Neo's complete outfit from The Matrix: Reloaded valued between US $52,000 and US $78,000.

The auction will be hosted online by Los Angeles-London operation Prop Store from December 1st until December 2nd.

To register your interest, follow the link through to the website.

