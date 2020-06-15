Max Gawn Explains Why He Missed The Melbourne Song On Saturday

Max Gawn explained to the Hot Breakfast why he missed the Melbourne club song after his first win as captain over Carlton on the weekend.

“There is a new age type thing that happens post-game,” Max explained to Eddie McGuire.

“Your colleague, Ed, Sarah Jones, she interviews you as you’re going off the race now.

“So I was held up there, I called out to one of the boys and they stuck around, but they forgot to call out to everyone else.

“So I was sort of stuck there for a little bit, and then as we were walking in we could hear the song, so I said we’ll go in as soon as they finish and we’ll start singing the second part.

Maxy said they had to go again after another realisation.

“So we did that and then we realised we didn’t put Ed Langdon and Adam Tomlinson for their famous Gatorade shower for their one (for their first win at the club), so we sung it for a third time,” he said.

“So we won by one point and sung the song three times!”

Max Gawn also discussed the second verse of the club song, hanging on for a win against the Blues, the long post-goal breaks and more.

