Max Gawn Has Given Himself A Mohawk And He Seems Pretty Happy About It

The beard's still there

Article heading image for Max Gawn Has Given Himself A Mohawk And He Seems Pretty Happy About It

Instagram: @christianpetracca

Yes we are actually. Unbelievably bored. You too?

Don't worry, looks like the players are bored too given how many of them are doing some rude work on their bonces at the minute.

The latest barber's dream/nightmare is The Dees' Maxy Gawn, who's cracked open the clippers he has long since given up using on his beard and turned them on (most of) his head.

Check out his new mohawk here, thanks to team-mate Christian Petracca's Instagram:

Post

Missing footy as much as us? Every Saturday, straight after The Rub, we're playing Classic Calls from the greatest games. Last weekend we called the 2008 Grand Final. Check out the Triple M call team on Stewie Dew ripping Geelong to pieces:

Triple M Footy Newsroom

12 hours ago

Article by:

Triple M Footy Newsroom

AFL
Melbourne
Melbourne Demons
Listen Live!
AFL
Melbourne
Melbourne Demons
AFL
Melbourne
Melbourne Demons
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs