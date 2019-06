Scans have confirmed that St Kilda youngster Max King has avoided any serious damage to his right knee.

King left Sandringham's VFL clash today during the second quarter after landing awkwardly from a marking contest.

It is believed that King has suffered jarring in the knee as opposed to the worst fears of an ACL injury.

