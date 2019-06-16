Max King Has Left The Ground Injured In The VFL

Prized St Kilda recruit Max King has hobbled off the ground after landing awkwardly following a marking contest.

Today’s game is King’s fifth consecutive VFL match, having kicked 10 goals in the previous four matches and one more today before going down in the second term.

King appeared to be holding his recently reconstructed right knee and is now in the hands of the trainers.

Update from Sandringham:

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!