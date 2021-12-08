Mayday Parade Returns To Australia April 2022!

The powerhouse Florida quintet's return to Australia in April 2022 is celebrating the 11th anniversary of their Self-Titled, third album. Performing it in full along with a stack of fan favourites including tracks from their seventh album What It Means To Fall Apart.

Released in 2011, Mayday Parade features huge singles, Oh Well, Oh Well and When You See My Friends as well as their classic piano driven ballad, Stay.

TOUR DATES

Wednesday, April 20: Metropolis, Perth 18+

Friday, April 22: The Tivoli, Brisbane - Lic/AA

Saturday. April 23: The Roundhouse, Sydney - Lic/AA SOLD OUT

Sunday, April 24: The Roundhouse, Sydney - 18+ NEW SHOW

Monday, April 25: The Gov, Adelaide - Lic/AA (Public Holiday)

Thursday, April 28: Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne 18+ NEW SHOW

Friday, April 29: Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne 18+ SOLD OUT

Saturday, April 30L Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne - All Ages 2-6pm

TICKETS ON SALE NOW



