Mayor Antonio 2019 Telstra Innovation Awards

Toowoomba Region Mayor Paul Antonio has launched the 2019 Mayor’s Telstra Innovation Awards.

The Awards, held in Toowoomba for the second year, highlight the importance of science, technology, engineering and maths subjects.

“The Innovation Awards have been renamed this year to broaden the focus from just technology to innovation,” Mayor Antonio said.

“The awards are open to secondary students in years 9 to 12 across the Toowoomba Region with the purpose of encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship, helping students to unlock their problem solving potential and take their big technology ideas to the next level.

“Council is grateful to be partnering with Telstra, TAFE Queensland, USQ and TSBE for the awards this year with $10000 in prizes up for grabs including an exclusive guided tour of Telstra’s Customer Insight Centre in Sydney for the winning team.

“The Toowoomba Region has rich traditions in technology and innovation and bold ambitions for our local students.

“Technology and innovation will unquestionably be part of our future.

“I look forward to seeing what creative ideas and innovations our region’s students can create together.” – Mayor Antonio

For more details please head to 2019 Telstra Innovation Awards.

