Mayor Fined After Dog Escapes Home And Attacks Another Pooch

Mayor Tom Tate's rescue dog has cost him $133, after escaping from the city leader's Sorrento home earlier this month.

Jaidee the American Bulldog apparently got out through an open door on July 16, before getting into a fight with a smaller dog being walked on a leash a few streets away.

The Mayor, who said at the time that both he and his wife, Ruth, were deeply upset over the incident, has now been fined for having a wandering dog, following a council investigation.

He released a statement shortly after the incident saying council officers would treat the incident like any other.

"Council animal management officers were made aware of the incident and have treated this as any other dog attack, following standard procedures investigating such an incident".