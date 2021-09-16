Mayor Hill Makes Urgent Vaccination Plea Ahead Of Storm Season

Townsville mayor Jenny Hill has sent an urgent plea to residents in preparation for the annual wet season, explaining the time is now to get vaccinated.

Hill said the standard protocols for preparing for chaotic weather will now include getting your jab.

“It’s a race to get vaccinated before the wet season. The time to act is now,” Mayor Hill said.

“The Local Disaster Management Group undertook substantial planning in the lead-up to last year’s wet season on the potential impacts on COVID-19 on a disaster response.

“Thankfully, the last wet season was relatively uneventful, with two cyclones approaching the coast but then moving away. While we did also receive some good rainfall, there were no reports of property inundation.

“This year, COVID has again been a consideration in our planning; however, we can minimise any potential impact from the virus by getting vaccinated."

The overall risk of spreading the virus remains a concern for any cyclone shelters and evacuation centres, where some residents may need to assemble if the wet weather cannot be controlled.

District Disaster Coordinator, Chief Superintendent Craig Hanlon, said being prepared is the best approach in reducing the risk of spreading the virus during the upcoming wet season.

“During critical weather events, police may have to move large groups of people to evacuation centres, and we want to ensure we reduce the risk the spreading COVID-19,” Chief Superintendent Hanlon said.

“The more people who receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the safer we will all be.”

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.