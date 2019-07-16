Mayor Tate "Deeply Upset" After His Rescue Dog Attacked Another Pet

The Gold Coast Mayor says he is "deeply upset" after one of his rescue dogs attacked another pooch.

Cr Tom Tate released a statement, saying his American bulldog Jaidee escaped their Sorrento home through an open door yesterday afternoon, before getting into a fight with a small dog being walked by its owner a couple of streets away.



A passerby helped the lady separate the dogs before the Mayor and his wife Ruth arrived at the scene.

"Ruth put Jaidee into our car and drove him home while I assisted the lady after checking her dog, walking her and her dog back to their home," the statement read.

"The lady was obviously shaken and upset from the incident".

Council animal management officers were called to take statements, also checking to make sure Jaidee was properly secured in his yard.

The Mayor said the officers would treat the incident as they would any other dog attack in the city.

"Jaidee has no previous animal management history with the City since Ruth and I rescued him from the pound.

"This is an unfortunate incident and Ruth and myself are deeply upset ourselves being dog lovers".