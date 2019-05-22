Mayor Wants Panda Swap With New Chinese Sister City

The Gold Coast has another sibling.

Following five years of discussions Mayor Tom Tate has announced the city has become sister cities with Chengdu, one of China's largest metropolitan areas.

He signed the official paperwork yesterday while on a trip to the capital of the Sichuan province.

According to News Corp, the Mayor is also hoping to organise a swap deal of both nation's cuddliest creatures.

Cr Tate has offered to gift a koala sanctuary to Chengdu in the hopes of being reciprocated with a panda sanctuary on the Gold Coast.

Neither plan has been made official just yet, with no timeline in place.