Mayoral Prayer Breakfast Proceeds Aid Eva’s Place & Hear and Say

Toowoomba charities Hear and Say and Eva’s Place this week received a welcome funding boost from the proceeds of this year’s Mayoral Prayer Breakfast that was held at Rumours in May.

Toowoomba Region Mayor Paul Antonio presented cheques for $4,821.74 each to charity representatives.

“The generosity of Toowoomba residents and function sponsors saw this year’s Breakfast raise $9,643.48,” Mayor Antonio said.

“Eva’s Place offers professional support and practical assistance for young women who are facing an unintended, crisis or unsupported pregnancy. The Toowoomba branch of Hear and Say helps families who are looking for the best outcomes for children with hearing loss by teaching them to listen and speak.”

Eva's Place

Hear and Say Group

Eva’s Place Executive Director and co-founder Juliet Ballinger said the organisation was looking to upgrade office equipment and a phone system to connect its Dalby and Toowoomba offices.

Toowoomba Hear and Say speech pathologist Anna Warby, who is a specialist in auditory-verbal therapy, said the centre was committed to providing ongoing support for early intervention services to children with hearing loss in the Toowoomba region.

