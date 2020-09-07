McCracken Cracks into 2020 Paralympics Team

Rheed McCracken is no stranger to chasing Paralympic medals, after adding to the mantelpiece in London 2012 and Rio 2016.

The born and bred Bundabergian is stoked to have been chosen in the first round of pre-selection for the 2020 Australian Paralympics Team, now eyeing off the 100-metre T34 wheelchair race in Tokyo next year.

Can he claim the gold? 93.1 Triple M Bundy's JB & Jules caught up with him to see how he's feeling, and hear him pay tribute to his Bundy roots.