McDonald's Are Flippin 50 Cent Big Macs For Their 50th Birthday!

Throw your salad plans out the window tomorrow because Macca’s is celebrating their 50-year anniversary with 50 cent burgers!

To send out a big thank you to their loyal customers for all of their support (even if you were just in an uber on the way home from a big night), Macca’s has revealed a range of brand-new promotions, menu items and collaborations stretching from June until the end of August.

While these great new promotions are awesome, what we’re really excited about is the 50 cent Big Macs available all day!

The massive Macca’s sale will be kicking off on Friday, June 18th when you order on the MyMacca’s app and will be available nationwide.

Chief Executive Officer of McDonald’s Australia, Andrew Gregory says McDonald’s is happy to be celebrating the big five-oh with their loyal customers.

“We are extremely proud to be celebrating 50 years of providing great tasting food and supporting our customers, people and communities in Australia,” he said.

So many of us had our very first job opportunity at Macca’s, where we learnt all of our foundational customer service skills which our future employees would forever consider a great asset. This is because McDonalds still holds the record as the largest employer of young people across the country with a whopping 1.5 million young Australians being hired over the past 50 years.

“We’re proud of our history and the positive difference our 245 franchisees continue to make by providing the best first job in Australia for young people,” Mr Gregory said.

So, if you were looking for the perfect excuse to break that diet, tomorrow is your chance! Head on down to your local Macca's and treat yourself to a silver coin Big Mac.

Happy 50th McDonald’s!

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.