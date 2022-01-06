McDonald's Launches Summer Swimwear Range With Budgy Smuggler

Need a new look at the beach or by the pool over summer? McDonald's have you covered!

The fast-food giant has teamed up with Budgy Smugglers (the iconic swimwear brand) launching a limited edition swimwear line.

To be purchased from Budgy Smugglers stores and online, the range includes bikinis, one piece, bucket hats and budgy underwear!

McDonald’s Australia senior brand manager Liz Whitbread said it's exciting combine “two great Aussie icons to create the ultimate summer uniform”.

“Whether it’s lounging on one of Australia’s iconic beaches or dipping in and out of the pool, this summer is all about doing things we love with people we love,” she said.

“The limited-edition range of swimwear is bold, fun and eye-catching, perfect for enjoying the summer season in style.”

The Maccas swimwear range arrives as the company celebrates 50 years on Australian soil.

The first ever Maccas store in Australia landed 1971 in Yagoona, the site which recently reopened its store in December much to the delight of locals.

The limited-edition range will be available exclusively at Budgy Smuggler from Saturday 8, January 2022, until stocks last.

