McDonalds Now Serves Up Hand Sanitiser!

Mackay Northern Beaches McDonald’s owner Nicole Ramsay said 100% of proceeds raised in Mackay from selling Hand Sanitiser (available from tomorrow) would help fund the new Ronald McDonald family room being constructed at the base hospital. “We have always had a very high standard of sanitisation procedures but with the sanitiser now added to our menu, customers can grab it for their car or put it on their key ring. It gives people that peace of mind that they are doing everything they can to be safe during this pandemic and after. With all proceeds going to charity, you can leave our restaurants feeling really positive about the contribution you are making to the community.” she said

They are for sale for $3.95 each.