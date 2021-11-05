McGowan Finally Announces When WA Border Will Reopen And Roadmap

Premier Mark McGowan has finally announced when Western Australia will reopen their borders, revealing the reopening will come when the state's population aged 12 and above are 90% fully vaccinated against Covid.

McGowan shot down those who hoped they would get into WA in time for Christmas, stating it was possible to achieve the target rate by late January or early February.

A specific transition date for when domestic and international borders will reopen will be announced when the state reaches an 80% double dose vaccination rate (expected to be reached next month).

"This puts us in the best possible position to transition with minimal impact on our health, our economy, and our way of life. We have done so well. We do not want to fall at the last hurdle," he said.

Previously WA had been the only state remaining without a clear reopening plan.

When the transition happens, some ‘baseline’ Covid rules will be re-introduced including:

Face masks are permitted in high-risk settings like public transport, hospital and aged care facilities. Vaccination proof will be required to be permitted entry into nightclubs, the casino and large events with more than 1,000 people.

Contact registers and the SafeWA app will be in place at all public venues. Revised Covid-19 event and safety plans will be required.

McGowan said the measures would be interim and would not last forever, but would safeguard the state against an outbreak.

In the event of a virus breakout “step up” measures would include:

Capacity and density limits on businesses and venues. Additional vaccination proof requirements.

Rules For Travel

Travel will be permitted from anywhere in Australia but rules will apply including:

Interstate Arrivals

Travellers must be double vaccinated.

Overseas Arrivals

Double vaccinated international travellers do not need to quarantine. Unvaccinated international travellers will need to quarantine for 14 days in a "designated facility".

McGowan warned that if any regional areas did not meet the target rate it could be closed off to the rest of WA to "protect" the area and would be closed off until "satisfactory levels" of vaccination were met in the area.

Once the transition date is set it is locked in and cannot change and if the 90 per cent rate is not achieved by the set date, further public health restrictions and measures would be put in place.

