McGowan: Masks Return Indoor For Perth And Peel Region

As of 6pm, Monday, a mask mandate was reintroduced across Perth and Peel suburbs, Premier Mark McGowan announced.

It follows a total of three new locally acquired cases amid growing concern of further Omicron spread.

Masks are required in all indoor settings, but does not apply for homes, high-intensity activity for children, or for anyone with a disability.

There is urgent concern for a popular city spot, after two new cases were linked to U Natural Spa Therapy in Applecross.

"This is a site of significant concern," Mr McGowan said.

"I implore anyone who has visited this business between the 7th and 13th of January to please come forward and get tested immediately."

A second massage parlour, New U Massage in Mount Lawley, was also added as a potential exposure. Anyone who visited the business on Monday, January 10 must get tested immediately.

There are 106 active cases in Western Australia.

McGowan has urged anyone in Perth and Peel who feels unwell to go and get tested immediately.

"We need everyone in Perth and Peel to take this situation very seriously," Mr McGowan said.

"We now have some community spread of Omicron in Perth." - Premier Mark McGowan

"We know it spreads fast and easily — in the past seven days, we have now recorded a total of 18 local cases."

