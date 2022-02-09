McGowan Says "Worst Is Yet To Come" As Exposure Sites Grow

Premier Mark McGowan is again urging people to get tested, despite the long queues at sites across the city centre on Tuesday.

The wait times were as a result of incoming travellers from interstate.

Several more exposure sites have been added to the Healthy WA website, including two pharmacies.

Anyone who visited the pharmacies in Padbury and Willagee, along with a restaurant in Elizabeth Quay must get tested immediately.

Three regional petrol stations were also added to the states rising list of exposure sites.

Mercy College in Koondoola has become the ninth school in Perth to be caught up with a COVID positive case.

A fuel station in Northam is also one of the newly added hotspots.

On Tuesday, WA recorded 65 daily infection, 13 of which were locally acquired and three remain as mystery cases.

It comes as thousands of interstate travellers flew in over the weekend, which McGowan says residents should be warned of more Omicron infections.

"We are at the start of the pandemic now, the last two years we've used effectively to get our vaccination rate up and get more hospitals beds," the Premier said.

"The road ahead is about to get more difficult, in many ways the worst is yet to come."