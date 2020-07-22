McGowan Still Kicking Goals With The Release Of A Bunch Of Cheap Flights To Broome

Wander out yonder!

Article heading image for McGowan Still Kicking Goals With The Release Of A Bunch Of Cheap Flights To Broome

In a huge boost for our domestic tourism, Mark McGowan announced a partnership with Virgin Australia that will see cheap flights to and from beautiful Broome.

There's almost 8,000 tickets up for grabs and they're a bargain, compared to what you'd usually pay.

Of course, this means that you too could be like Clairsy, Matt and Kymba and experience all that is to enjoy about this magnificent place,

Catch their experiences here

The Mud 'N Bubbles was a particular highlight.

Details at the Virgin Australia website.

Get The Mix App | iTunes | Android

Written by: @dantheinternut

@dantheinternut

22 July 2020

Article by:

@dantheinternut

Mark McGowan
Broome
Wander Out Yonder
Listen Live!
Mark McGowan
Broome
Wander Out Yonder
Mark McGowan
Broome
Wander Out Yonder
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs