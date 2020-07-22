McGowan Still Kicking Goals With The Release Of A Bunch Of Cheap Flights To Broome

In a huge boost for our domestic tourism, Mark McGowan announced a partnership with Virgin Australia that will see cheap flights to and from beautiful Broome.

There's almost 8,000 tickets up for grabs and they're a bargain, compared to what you'd usually pay.

Of course, this means that you too could be like Clairsy, Matt and Kymba and experience all that is to enjoy about this magnificent place,

Catch their experiences here

The Mud 'N Bubbles was a particular highlight.

Details at the Virgin Australia website.