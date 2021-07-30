McGowan To Plot Path Out Of Lockdown Following National Cabinet Meeting

WA Premier Marc McGowan will meet with state leaders today to discuss a plan to maneuver away from lockdown restrictions and the vaccine rollout.

The Premier remains optimistic, saying he isn't expecting leaders to reach a conclusion today and that a contingency plan must be addressed.

"This is obviously a big debate for the entire country where we go from here," McGowan said.

"Clearly what has happened in NSW has focussed everyone's minds, that the situation - if you get outbreaks - can be dire. Even if you get high rates of vaccination."

The touted 'magic numbers' needed to ease restrictions will be of sole focus during Friday's National Cabinet Meeting.

Experts from the Doherty Institute will present modelling outlining the percentile of Australians needing to be vaccinated for the country to safely re-open national borders and full interstate travel.

"This is a big issue, and that's why we're absolutely determined to use every measure available to keep the virus out of Western Australia and do everything we can to keep the state safe.

