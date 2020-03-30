McLachlan: This Is An Opportunity For The AFL To Reset

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan joined the Hot Breakfast this morning to speak about the opportunities that are presented to the entire AFL system.

Despite the financial crisis that faces the league, McLachlan looked at the positives of this bad situation.

He believes that there is alway little flaws with different aspects of the game that don't get addressed when footy is up and going.

This hiatus gives the AFL a chance to realign all facets of the industry including junior development programs, state league competitions, grassroots football & local leagues.

McLachlan said that this situation has given the league an opportunity to look at things differently and now has the flexibility to do what wasn't possible in the past.

He also confirmed that all 18 AFL clubs will survive this tough times.

