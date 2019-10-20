McLaughlin Remains Bathurst Champion, Team Heavily Fined

2019 Bathurst champion Scott McLaughlin will remain this year's champion after a review of the 'go-slow' saga.

While McLaughlin will be able to keep his title, his teammate Fabian Coulthard & team DJR Team Penske have been slapped with hefty penalties over the controversy.

Team management order Coulthard to slow down the other competitors while the race was under safety car conditions, which looked to have favoured McLaughlin as the leader of the race at the time.

As a result of the investigation, Coulthard, who finished sixth in the race, has been demoted to position 21 for his actions.

DJR Team Penske have also been handed a $250,000 fine, of which $100,000 will be suspended until December 2021 if Coulthard does not commit any similar offences.

The race stewards concluded that DJR Team Penske had breached fairness regulations, but did not find the tactics were deliberately intended to benefit McLaughlin.

The team have also been docked 300 team championship points for this season.