Meat Loaf Breaks Chart Record From Beyond The Grave

Meat Loaf has made Australian chart history from beyond the grave with Bat Out of Hell, Meat Loaf's iconic 1977 album, soaring back to No.1 on the ARIA chart this week following the shock news of the singer's death.

It was last at No.1 in August 1978. That means the 44 year (or 2,269 week) gap between Bat Out of Hell being No.1 in Australia is a new chart record.



Meat Loaf on stage with American singer Karla Devito, 1978. SOURCE: Getty Meat Loaf on stage with American singer Karla Devito, 1978. SOURCE: Getty

It was previously held by the Grease soundtrack which was No.1 in November 1978 and then again in June 1991.

LiSTNR has compiled a tribute to Meat Loaf featuring vintage interviews from the archives and a selection of his finest music. Hosted by Dave Williams, Behind the Hits: the Life and Legacy of Meat Loaf documents the iconic singer meeting his future musical partner Jim Steinman.

Their collaboration, Bat Out of Hell, was rejected by every record label but would go on to sell an estimated 40 million copies.

Meat released two sequels, including 1993's Bat Out of Hell 2, featuring the No.1 I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That).



American songwriter and producer Jim Steinman (left) posed together with Meat Loaf in USA, March 1978. SOURCE: Getty American songwriter and producer Jim Steinman (left) posed together with Meat Loaf in USA, March 1978. SOURCE: Getty

For 2006's Bat Out of Hell 3, Meat Loaf reclaimed a Steinman composition, It's All Coming Back To Me Now, first recorded by Celine Dion.

Celine's version, a hit in 1996, is now having a second wind on Tik Tok.

"I had this song before Celine Dion was born! That song, when I heard it, was about Jim and myself getting back together for Bat 2. That was the first song he sent me for Bat 2. But he said to save it for Bat 3. So I did. People go 'Oh Celine did it'. I really don't care if Celine did it, I'm really not interested, I'm glad, that's fine, people enjoyed it, that has nothing to do with the reality that I live in." - Meat Loaf



Meat Loaf performs on stage with John Entwistle of The Who, London, 1987. SOURCE: Getty Meat Loaf performs on stage with John Entwistle of The Who, London, 1987. SOURCE: Getty

The special also sees Meat Loaf leave fans with his secret to life.

"Every day you learn, you improve and you learn how to love. And that's it." - Meat Loaf

