Medibank Hack: More Than 200 Australians' Mental Health Data Dumped Online, Govt Urged To Act

The Federal Government is desperately working to ensure sensitive information in the latest Medibank cyber hack will not be spread further.

It comes as the suspected ransomware group behind the hack released more details and medical records of another 240 customers overnight.

The latest file allegedly released to the dark web, titled "Boozy", exposes Medibank customers with mental health issues relating to alcohol.

“Added one more file Boozy.csv ...,” they wrote in a blog update early Friday.

It follows Thursday’s data leak of “sensitive” Medibank customer information about pregnancy terminations.

"This is serious," Education Minister Jason Clare, told the Seven network on Friday morning.

"You’re talking about rolled gold mongrels here. It doesn’t get much worse than releasing people’s abortion details.

Mr Clare confirmed the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Securities Directorate have been instructed “to hunt down these criminals,” while Services Australia have been embedded inside Medibank, and social media companies have been onboarded to ensure that information is not spread further across the internet.

Deputy Liberal Leader Sussan Ley told the Seven Network that the "act is just disgusting".

"Targeting women who have had a pregnancy termination is about as cowardly as you can get," she told the Seven network.

Medibank has described the ongoing release of information as "deplorable".

