Medibank Hackers Release Entire Breached Data Via Dark Web

The criminal hackers behind the Medibank data breach have dumped a mass file of customer information on the dark web.

It's feared to be the entirety of what was accessed when the stole from the health insurer on October 13.

The Russian cyber group has been releasing information in a staggered manner, drip-feeding on the dark web since early November.

"Happy Cyber Security Day!!! Added folder full. Case closed," the hackers posted on Wednesday night.

The health insurance provider has since claimed the data is incomplete and hard to understand, urging those impacted to stay vigilant

A Medibank spokeswoman said the company was analysing the information.

"Unfortunately, we expected the criminal to continue to release files on the dark web," the spokeswoman said.

"There are currently no signs that financial or banking data has been taken. And the personal data stolen, in itself, is not sufficient to enable identify and financial fraud.

"The raw data we have analysed today so far is incomplete and hard to understand."

Medibank chief executive David Koczkar said investigations were ongoing.

"We are remaining vigilant and are doing everything we can to ensure our customers are supported. It's important everyone stays vigilant to any suspicious activity online or over the phone," he said.

"We will continue to support all people who have been impacted by this crime through our cyber response support program. This includes mental health and wellbeing support, identity protection and financial hardship measures."

Around 9.7 million current and past customers were affected by the online Medibank hack.