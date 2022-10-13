Medibank Reports "Cyber-Incident" After Unusual Activity

One of Australia’s leading private health insurers has limited access to some customer-facing systems following "unusual activity".

Medibank Group said it has taken immediate steps to contain Wednesday's potential "cyber-incident" with the help of a specialised cybersecurity firm.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The private health insurer has said at this stage it did not appear as if any sensitive data, including customer data, had been exposed.

Medibank's name and international student policy management systems were taken offline on Thursday as a precaution.

Medibank’s CEO, David Koczkar, said that he understood this news may make people concerned.

"Our highest priority is resolving this matter as transparently and quickly as possible.

"We will continue to take decisive action to protect Medibank Group customers and our people," he added.

"We are working around the clock to understand the full nature of the incident, and any additional impact this incident may have on our customers, our people and our broader ecosystem." - Medibank CEO David Koczkar

Investigations are ongoing:

“As we continue to investigate this incident, our priorities are to ensure the ongoing security of customers, our employees, and stakeholder information, and the continued delivery of Medibank services,” it said in a statement.

The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. Hosted by Tom Tilley and co-hosts Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf, Rhianna Patrick and Jamila Rizvi. Published Monday to Saturday at 6am for a thorough briefing on the news of the day. Hear it on the Listnr App.