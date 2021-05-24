Medical staff took to the streets outside Perth Children's Hospital (PCH) on Tuesday rallying their support for doctors and nurses under fire from the PCH executive.

Demanding the government fix systemic problems across the state’s hospitals as two of WA's most senior health executives are referred to the state’s medical watchdog over the death of seven-year-old Aishwarya Aswath's on April third sparking a state-wide outcry.

The call to arms comes as PCH nurses warned patient care was at risk if staff shortages were not addressed.

The Australian Medical Association WA Branch President Andrew Miller has urged the Government to address systemic issues within the state’s healthcare sector.

'I'm not going to get calm, I'm not going to quiet, we're not going to turn the temperature until they fix the Emergency Department", he said.

Perth's three major hospitals, Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital, Fiona Stanley Hospital, and Royal Perth Hospital had all been in a ‘code yellow’ internal emergency at some point during March with unmanageable patient numbers.

