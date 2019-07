As part of Toowoomba Regional Council’s CHANGE Project, Meditate Australia is touring the country, providing free Sahaja Yoga Meditation.

You can join an upcoming session in Crows Nest, Highfields and Toowoomba.

For more details head to TRC Change Project.

Missed today's show? Catch up here!

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!