Meet Bonnie Hancock! Shes Paddling Around Australia But Is Resting In Mackay

Meet Bonnie Hancock! Shes Paddling Around Australia For a Great Cause, But Is Resting In Mackay

When Jay & Dave Asked Bonnie Why: "I want to see the next generation of boys and girls grow up with the tools required to deal with adversity that they will inevitably face in their lives. I also know that as a result of Gotcha4Life using the money to directly fund several grassroots, high impact workshops and training programs, the money is creating positive ripples through many communities across Australia"

Donate HERE For Bonnie's Fundraising for "Gotcha For Life" 

20 hours ago

