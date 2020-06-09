Meet The Blokes Behind The NRL Crowd Sounds

Picture this – you’ve got Channel Nine on the TV, playing tonight’s NRL game, someone surges forward and scores a try and the crowd goes wild!

Hang on a second, there is no crowd – due to COVID-19 games are being played in empty stadiums but under the commentary there is the unmistakable roar of the crowd after they land the conversion.

That’s all because of the very clever team at aFX Global, a company put together almost exclusively to provide these crowd sounds to fans at home.

Tim O’Neill, one of the sound engineers with aFX Global said the idea came to him watching a crowd-less Round 1 of the AFL and he felt that the silence behind the play was not going to be good enough as a fan.

“I thought, hey, we can come up with something here that can improve this, so you kind of reconnect, I suppose, with my team and at a time when people also feel really disconnected from everything, sport and being connected to your team and tribe is pretty important” he told Poppy & Leigh this morning.

