Meet the SHIRE COUNCIL NOMINEES ahead of the 2019 Election

The Esperance Chamber of Commerce and Industry are hosting an event next week to allow Esperance residents to get to know and ask questions of the nominees vying for a place on the Shire Council.

Two forums will be held at the Shire meeting room, Suite 21, Dutton Arcade on Tuesday October 8 and Wednesday October 10 from 2pm for a couple hours.

The first day will be dedicated to candidates who have nominated for the town ward, the second for those in the rural ward.

The events will allow each nominee to introduce themselves before the ensuing question and answer session. Then there will be an opportunity to mingle and chat casually with our next prospective Shire Councillors.

Send in questions for the candidates to [email protected]