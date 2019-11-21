Meet Up Albany

#meetupAlbany is a new initiative which aims to combat the social isolation epidemic!



Aiming to grow genuine connections between community members based on shared interests or passions, each meet up is focused on a topic or activity where those who are interested can come along!



Each meet up is coordinated by a volunteer host who sets the meet up at a particular time and place for a small group of like minded individuals to come together over a shared interest.



Get to the Albany Public Library on 23 November at 10am and learn about getting involved!



RSVP to [email protected] or phone 6820 3023