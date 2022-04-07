Mega Blaze Engulfs Brunswick East Factory As Residents Evacuate

Fire crews tackled a large blaze after a factory site John Street In Brunswick East caught fire.

Fire Rescue Victoria say more than 60 firefighters responded to the scene, which took over an hour to contain.

A warehouse in Melbourne's inner-city suburb went up in flames around 1pm, as workers and residents within the area were called to evacuate the area.

Those in areas including Brunswick East, North Carlton, Coburg, North Fitzroy, Northcote, Parkville, Princes Hill and Thornbury were on high alert.

"Firefighters arrived on scene in five minutes to find a factory well alight," the spokesperson said.

"Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters attacked the blaze and worked to protect neighbouring properties."

The incident was said to be contained around 2:40pm.

"Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria paramedics are working alongside firefighters, and members of the public are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency vehicle access," the FRV spokesperson said.

"A community advice message has been issued to people in nearby areas that smoke may be visible, and to stay informed and monitor conditions."

Ghadir Rajah, owner of the family business Alpha Trading says the flames began in the back of their warehouse.

"I think something from the back, because the fire was coming from the back," Mr Rajah said.

"There is just so much cardboard and boxes in there, so it would have definitely not helped."

Rajah said his family "had this since they migrated here. It's our whole life is gone".

