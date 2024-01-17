Triple M Supports Melanoma March

Join in on supporting life-saving research this year, and participate in the 2024 Annual Melanoma March, supported by Triple M!

Held on Sunday, the 3rd of March, you can join in the march between 8.15am-11.00am at Saltwater Creek Reserve, to support Melanoma Institute Australia's (MIA) major fundraising campaign to raise awareness and funds for research. With the highest melanoma rates in the world, help MIA reach their goal of zero deaths from melanoma, compared to the 1300 Aussie deaths estimated for this year.

Not only can you join in on this life-saving cause, but you can involved in their raffle for the chance to win AMAZING prizes!

Some Prizes include:

Shark Dive Xtreme at SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium for two - Merlin Entertainments

- Merlin Entertainments Tourist Park Accommodation Voucher - Belgravia Pro

- Belgravia Pro Signature Facial - Laserclear Avoca or Gosford

Keep an eye out for Mr Goaty Gelato, who will be there serving up delicious scoops, where $1 from each scoop will be donated back to MIA!

Take steps to support life-saving research and Register to Join the March - centralcoast.melanomamarch.org.au.

If you can't make it on the day, you can still donate online.