Melbourne Aims To Expand Smoking Bans Outside CBD Landmarks And Transport Hubs

The number of no-smoking zones across Melbourne's CBD is set to increase.

The city is looking at imposing new bans on smoking and vaping outside Melbourne’s landmarks and transport hubs, under a council proposal to expand smoke-free zones.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with the the Victoria Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits.

Smoking bans in Melbourne are currently in place across 13 outdoor zones, with the City of Melbourne is considering expanding these areas.

QUIT Victoria director Dr Sarah White said she is all for the move.

"Cancer Council of Victoria research has shown year, after year, after year, that people really avoid sitting near anyone who is smoking even if it’s right outdoors," she said.

"So, I think that what we'll will see is that amenity increasing all the time." - Dr White

Existing signs in smoke-free zones will also be changed to read “No smoking/No vaping” in a bid to combat the rising number of particularly young people using e-cigarettes or vapes.

Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp said the health of the greater community comes first.

“The rise in e-cigarette usage has been alarming, especially among our younger generation.

“We know that smoking is incredibly harmful, not just for smokers themselves but for recipients of second-hand smoke,” Capp said

Supporting the move is Tobacco Free Portfolios chief executive Bronwyn King.

“A smoke-free city protects the environment, improves the amenity of the city, and allows Melbournians to enjoy the amazing food, culture and events for which the city is loved, without the worry of breathing in toxic substances,” she told The Age.

It follows a push last week by cancer experts urging the state's politicians to vote to remove Crown Casino's longstanding exemption from secondhand smoke laws.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.