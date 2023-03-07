Melbourne Airport Passengers Told To Plan Travel As Normal Despite Strikes

Qantas has told its passengers the airline isn’t expecting any delays today at Melbourne Airport as refuelling staff commence their 24-hour strike.

Travellers on a number of airlines, however mainly impacting Qantas flights, were warned last week of potential service disruptions as staff strike over pay negotiations.

The strikes will impact freight airlines Australia Air Express and DHL as well as some international carriers.

Qantas though has said flights will operate as normal and will work with Melbourne Airport and its partners to reduce the number of disruptions.

The airline added passengers will not need to change their airport plans and passengers will be contacted directly if there are any changes.

"Our operations team has done a great job of putting workarounds in place and at this stage we're not expecting any material impact to our flights on Wednesday," the airport said in a statement yesterday.

Refuelling staff employed by Rivet are seeking a meeting with Qantas amid industrial dispute over pay and conditions.

According to Qantas, ‘workarounds’ include flying a spare plane to Sydney with its maximum fuel load and using it to refuel other aircraft and carrying extra fuel on flights into Melbourne.

Qantas contracts ExxonMobil to provide fuel for Melbourne Airport flights, which then subcontracts refuelling to Rivet.

