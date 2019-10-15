Melbourne And North Melbourne Have Just Completed A Pick Swap That Appears To Favour The Roos

Melbourne and North Melbourne have completed a swap that sees three picks go to the Kangaroos for one coming back to the Demons.

Melbourne will get the Roos’ pick 8 in this draft, while sending them back picks 26 and 50 and their first-round pick in next year’s draft.

Picks 26 and 50 are worth 1002 draft points, while pick 8 alone is worth 1551 according to DraftGuru’s pick value calculator.

The Dees 2020 round one pick could be anywhere between 1-18 — assuming there are no priority picks or academy selections — which is a minimum of 985 points and a maximum of 3000.

The only way Melbourne can win the trade from a points perspective is if the first round somehow blows out to a 34th pick.

Pick 34 is worth 542 points, meaning North Melbourne’s haul would be 1544 to Melbourne’s 1551.

Pick 33 is a 563 point pick, meaning North would walk away with 1565 points.

Melbourne will enter this year's draft with picks 3 and 8 as it stands.

