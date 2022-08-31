Melbourne Becomes Pandemic Research Capital With $250m Donation For Research Centre

A new centre dedicated in creating a “second shield” to protect people from future pandemics will be constructed in Melbourne with the support of a $250 million donation.

Canadian philanthropists Geoff and Anna Cumming are making the donation to the University of Melbourne to establish The Cumming Global Centre for Pandemic Therapeutics.

Announced today, the donation is the is the largest philanthropic donation to medical research, and one of the largest gifts, in Australia’s history.

The centre’s construction has also been backed by the State Government, with a further $75 million investment to be made across 10 years.

Doherty Institute Director Professor Sharon Lewin said The Cumming Global Centre will enable the rapid design and testing of new therapeutics, and their delivery to the community within months of a pandemic outbreak.

“An effective pandemic response requires both vaccines and treatments but innovation in anti-pathogen therapeutics has lagged in comparison to vaccines, with $137 billion publicly invested globally in vaccines compared to just $7 billion in therapeutics during the first 12 months of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

“The Cumming Global Centre for Pandemic Therapeutics will focus on research in emerging, high potential molecular platforms and computational techniques to develop new therapeutics with unprecedented speed.

"It will provide long-term support for both junior and senior researchers to tackle big and bold ideas.”

Geoff Cumming listed the reasons for choosing Melbourne to home the centre.

“This new global medical research centre is conceived as a long-term initiative to provide greater protection for global society against future pandemics. It will attract top researchers and scientists from Australia and around the world, on long-term contracts, in a collaborative medical research effort which is designed to enhance global resiliency,” he said.

“The scale and enduring nature of medical research investment by successive Victorian Governments, the breadth of the talent pool in the ecosystem of the medical research precinct in Melbourne, the collegiality of all the players, together with the success of Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic were key reasons for locating the Centre in Melbourne.

“Our objective is to be a globally top pandemic therapeutic research centre. We aim to create solutions to minimize the impact of future pandemics and thereby create greater societal resiliency internationally in the decades ahead.”

Melbourne is fast becoming the nation’s pandemic research capital; already with US biotech Moderna opening a mRNA vaccination factory at Monash University, while Australia’s biggest health company CSL is developing a $800m a cell-based vaccination manufacturing centre at Tullamarine.

